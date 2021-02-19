Novavax to provide 1.1 billion COVID-19 doses to low and middle income countries

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Novavax on Friday has agreed to supply 1.1 billion doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in nearly 200 low and middle income countries. The pharma giant has signed a deal with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to provide the doses to the COVAX Facility — a project led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Novavax on Friday has agreed to supply 1.1 billion doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in nearly 200 low and middle income countries. The pharma giant has signed a deal with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to provide the doses to the COVAX Facility — a project led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Dubbed NVX‑CoV2373, Novavax's vaccine is currently in mid-stage trials. The early-stage study showed it produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

Commenting on the deal with SII, Stanley C. Erck, president and chief executive officer of Novavax, " The agreement with Serum Institute enhances Novavax’ commitment to equitable global delivery of our COVID-19 vaccine. With this arrangement, we have now put in place a global supply chain that includes the recently acquired Praha Vaccines and partnerships with leading biologics manufacturers, enabling production on three continents." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world’s biggest vaccine maker will start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate starting around April, CEO told the Reuters Next conference.

“Upwards of 40-50 million doses per month is what we are trying to stockpile starting from April," said CEO Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India.