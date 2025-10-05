Novo Nordisk is ready for another round of the weight-loss-drug wars

One idea on Wall Street is that the weight-loss pills will largely be sold through direct-to-consumer platforms to cash-paying customers. What are your plans?

It’s not on the market yet, and you never know until you see real-world practice. What I will say is the growing awareness on the consumer side, and the interest in being able to access medicines directly, is real in obesity. We are going to lean into that, we are not going to ignore it. Our plan is to have this available wherever patients are seeking care.