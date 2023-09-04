Novo Nordisk launches weight loss injection Wegovy in UK, company says ‘closely monitoring demand’2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Novo Nordisk launches weight-loss injection Wegovy in the UK to meet rising demand and expand its presence in the region.
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has launched its weight-loss injection Wegovy in Britain in a bid to expand its presence in the region and keep up with rising demand. The company said that Wegovy will be available in the UK ‘through a controlled and limited launch’.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message