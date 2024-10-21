Novo Nordisk's new pill shows 14% reduction in heart attacks in diabetics
SummaryThe Wegovy makers’s once-daily pill to treat type 2 diabetes has shown it cuts the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients by up to 14%, according to a new trial.
Novo Nordisk’s once-daily pill to treat type 2 diabetes has shown it cuts the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients by up to 14%, according to a new trial.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more