Novo Nordisk's new pill shows 14% reduction in heart attacks in diabetics

Novo Nordisk’s once-daily pill to treat type 2 diabetes has shown it cuts the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients by up to 14%, according to a new trial.

Rybelsus is an oral form of semaglutide, the active ingredient in the company’s blockbuster Ozempic and Wegovy diabetes and weight-loss drugs, and was tested in the trial on diabetic patients who also suffered from established cardiovascular disease and/or chronic kidney disease.

“Approximately one in three adults with type 2 diabetes also have cardiovascular disease; therefore, it is crucial to have therapies that can address both conditions," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president and head of Development at Novo Nordisk.

The company said the drug appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile in line with previous oral semaglutide trials and showed it reduces the risk of major cardiovascular events such as cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke.

Novo Nordisk expects to file for regulatory approval of a label expansion for Rybelsus in both the U.S. and European Union around the turn of the year.

The trial was initiated in 2019 and detailed results will be presented at a scientific conference in 2025.

The results come as Novo Nordisk’s other semaglutide-based drugs have already received backing from regulators for their extra health benefits. In Europe, Wegovy has been recommended to help lower the risk of heart failure in obese patients, having already been approved as a treatment to lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes in overweight or obese adults without diabetes.

Novo Nordisk is also currently trialing the effectiveness of its drugs in reducing alcohol consumption and treating alcoholic liver disease, and is conducting a late-stage trial to test semaglutide as a treatment for Alzheimer’s. A recent study undertaken by U.S. researchers also suggested drugs such as Ozempic could cut drug and alcohol abuse by up to 50%.

