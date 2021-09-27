Digital Health ID: Features, benefits and concerns

Healh IDs will have all health-related information of a person, but the sharing of the records will be done with the consent of citizens. This data will contain details of laboratory tests, medical history, doctor visits, prescriptions, and diagnosis. Health workers and hospitals will be able to access the information for proper treatment even if the patient moves to a new city or visits a new doctor. The government claims that citizens will be able to manage their health records and others for whom they are authorized in a private, secure, and confidential environment.