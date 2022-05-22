Now, government to issue health IDs to newborns

“The need was felt that parents should also get an opportunity to track their kid’s growth and development right from their birth. It was also observed that when a baby is born, he/she does not have any ID or document, and generating a birth certificate for a baby may take up to 30 days. Now, the idea is to enable parents to create an ABHA ID for their babies by integrating their own ABHA number with the system. This will empower parents to have access to their child’s health record and generate a longitudinal health history right from the birth of their baby," said a government official familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity.