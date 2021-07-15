Number of vaccination sites drops by 28% in July so far

While the number of new cases in India decreased by 7% in the past week, it has gone up in the five districts that have been reporting the most new infections. In all, 54 districts from 17 states and Union territories witnessed an increase in cases registered in each of the last two weeks. Kerala’s Malappuram reported over 12,000 cases, the highest in any district in five weeks. Maharashtra’s Nandurbar saw the steepest growth, jumping to 349 cases this week from just 11 last week. The north-eastern states are still reeling under the impact of the second wave, and have 15 of the country’s 23 districts that saw an increase in cases in each of the last four weeks. 12 of these districts have been consistently registering over 150 cases every week. Mamit in Mizoram saw its cases double to 142 cases in a week.