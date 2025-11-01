Nutritionist shares 10 healthy lifestyle swaps to deal with emotional eating: Reduce screen time and increase hydration

Do you often reach for snacks when you feel stressed or down? If your answer is yes, you're one of those many people who engage in emotional eating. This behaviour is not just about food. It usually comes from a mix of feelings, physical responses, and the body’s need for balance. When faced with stress, tiredness, or loneliness, food can feel like an easy source of comfort. However, proper nourishment comes from what our mind and body really need.

“I have dealt with emotional eating and learned that finding the main reasons behind it can help heal. Instead of reacting in ways that don’t help can make positive changes. Using Functional Nutrition, I found ten simple swaps to help shift from emotional eating to emotional healing,” Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan tells Health Shots.

What is the best way to help emotional eating? Here are ten simple and effective changes worth making:

1. Make time for mindful, tech-free meals It’s easy to eat while scrolling through your phone or watching your favourite show. However, this habit can keep your brain in a state of stress. Eating while distracted can make it harder to digest your food and leave you less satisfied.

Try this: "Make sure you have at least one meal each day without screens. Sit down, take a few deep breaths, and pay attention to the textures, flavours, and smells of your food. This practice supports digestion and helps you feel full, which can help you avoid overeating," says the functional nutritionist.

2. Stay hydrated Hunger and thirst can feel similar. Before grabbing a snack, ask yourself if you are genuinely feeling thirsty.

Try this: "Drink a glass of filtered or mineral-rich water first. Staying hydrated helps your body transport nutrients, supports metabolism, and reduces cravings", says the functional nutritionist.

3. Reduce late-night snacking Eating just before bed may feel nice, but it can upset your body’s natural clock and mess with hormone balance. This can cause cravings driven by hormones the next day.

Try this: "Set a time to finish dinner at least 3 hours before you go to bed. This habit helps your body digest food, rest, and reset appetite signals for the next day", says the functional nutritionist.

4. Practice calm breathwork When we feel anxious, we often turn to sugary or unhealthy snacks. This is common because emotional eating is often associated with stress.

Try this: "When you feel stressed, don't reach for food. Instead, take a moment to breathe deeply. Breathing exercises, like diaphragmatic or box breathing, can help calm your body and reduce the urge to eat because of anxiety," says the expert.

5. Ensure wholesome nutrient intake If you often feel tired, it might be more than just not getting enough sleep. Low levels of nutrients, such as magnesium, B vitamins, or iron, can drain your energy and lead you to crave sugary snacks for a quick boost.

Try this: "Check for any nutrient deficiencies and fix them with a balanced diet or the right supplements. This will help restore your energy and reduce cravings caused by tiredness," says the functional nutritionist.

6. Include anti-inflammatory foods Processed foods and some oils can trigger inflammation, often leading to cravings for unhealthy foods as your body seeks relief from discomfort.

Try this: "Eat more anti-inflammatory foods like clean proteins, healthy fats (such as A2 ghee, butter, and coconut oil), and colourful fruits and vegetables. Reducing inflammation can help lessen your cravings to comfort your body with food," says the functional nutritionist.

7. Don't use foods to fill an emotional void Emotional eating often hides a deeper feeling of emptiness that needs attention. Instead of using food to fill this void, try to find activities that bring you joy and a sense of purpose.

Try this: "Practice gratitude journaling, daydreaming for guidance, or any form of self-reflection. Connecting with your passions can create a deep sense of fulfilment, reducing emotional hunger", says the functional nutritionist.

8. Look for support and connection Loneliness can lead to emotional eating because our bodies see being alone as a danger. Instead of turning to comfort food, reaching out for support can be a very healing experience.

Try this: "Connect with a friend, join a community group, or share your feelings with someone you trust. This social support can calm your nervous system and create a sense of belonging that no snack can replace," says the functional nutritionist.

9. Reduce screen time after sunset Excessive screen time, especially at night, can disrupt your sleep and may leave you feeling hungry or irritable the next day.

Try this: "To improve your sleep and help balance your appetite, reduce blue light exposure after sunset. You can do this by dimming your lights or using blue light filters", says the functional nutritionist.

10. Practice daily movement Movement is important for both physical health and emotional well-being, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle is important for your overall health.

Try this: "Add gentle movement to your daily routine. A short walk after meals can help lower blood sugar levels, reduce fat storage, and boost your mood with endorphins. Stay consistent; you don’t need to work hard, just be active," says the functional nutritionist.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)