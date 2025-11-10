Nutritionist shares diet plan for healthy ageing: Focus on quality protein, hydration and anti-inflammatory foods

As the body ages, it exhibits visible signs, such as wrinkles and grey hair. However, ageing actually starts inside bodies long before these signs appear. Over time, the ageing process speeds up. Lifestyle choices, particularly diet, can impact the rate at which one ages and slow down ageing through activities that focus on health. A nutritious diet can lower oxidative stress and cell damage, both of which contribute to ageing. Following an anti-ageing nutrition plan can help your body age in a healthier way.
"What if I told you that you can find the secret to staying youthful in your kitchen? It's true! The foods we eat greatly affect how we age and our overall health and lifespan. I have dedicated my life to nutrition, and there is a nutrition plan that focuses on preventing ageing that can help you stay healthy as you get older," Dr Rohini Patil, Nutritionist, tells Health Shots.
Ageing is a natural part of life, but choices can either accelerate or slow down this process. Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress play important roles in the ageing process, leading to cell damage and various health issues. Following a customised nutrition plan can reduce these effects. “My anti-ageing strategies focus on reducing inflammation, promoting cell repair, and enhancing overall health through informed food choices,” says the nutritionist.
The key to any good anti-ageing plan is an anti-inflammatory diet. This diet emphasises whole, plant-based foods rich in nutrients. “Vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and healthy oils contain many compounds that fight inflammation and protect against damage from free radicals,” says the expert. These foods help reduce oxidative stress and chronic inflammation, both of which are important factors in the ageing process.
As we age, it's important to maintain strong muscles and a healthy immune system. Protein helps repair muscles and supports cell health. “Including good sources of protein in every meal can benefit health,” shares the doctor. Eating protein helps build muscle and repair tissue that may become weaker over time.
Many people are surprised to learn about the numerous benefits of intermittent fasting for their lifestyle. This practice helps the body heal and encourages mindful eating. “Instead of snacking without thinking, it teaches you to distinguish between emotional cravings and genuine hunger,” says Dr Patil. Fasting is not just about eating less, it's about eating smart.
Smoking and drinking too much alcohol can harm your heart and your skin. These habits can accelerate skin ageing, leading to wrinkles and a dull appearance.
Staying hydrated is important for your health, even when life gets busy. Drinking enough water helps keep your skin looking good and supports strong joints.
Eating a healthy diet can lower inflammation, build stronger muscles, and improve your overall health. “Foods rich in vitamin C and polyphenols help support gut health and boost cell function,” explains Dr Patil. Consider making these dietary changes to enhance both your health and energy.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)