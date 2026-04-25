Obesity and fertility: How excess weight may be affecting your chances of pregnancy

With rising cases of obesity across India, health experts are increasingly highlighting its lesser-known impact on reproductive health. According to Dr. Mrunalini Jagne (Ahire), Fertility Consultant and IVF specialist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, excess body weight can significantly affect a couple’s ability to conceive.

While obesity is commonly associated with conditions like diabetes, heart disease and fatty liver, its link with fertility is often overlooked. Many couples trying to start a family may not realise that being overweight can reduce their chances of pregnancy.

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Maintaining a healthy weight, experts say, is a key factor in improving reproductive outcomes and overall well-being.

How obesity affects fertility in women

In women, excess body fat can disrupt hormonal balance, which plays a crucial role in regulating ovulation.

“When hormones are out of balance, ovulation may become irregular or stop altogether,” Dr. Jagne explains. This can lead to irregular menstrual cycles or difficulty in releasing eggs from the ovaries.

Obesity is also closely linked to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a condition that affects many women of reproductive age and is a leading cause of infertility.

Additionally, women with obesity may face reduced success rates in assisted reproductive treatments such as IVF. Pregnancy-related risks are also higher, including gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, preeclampsia and preterm birth.

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Impact on male fertility

Fertility challenges linked to obesity are not limited to women. Experts point out that men are equally affected, though awareness remains low.

In men, excess weight can lead to hormonal changes, including reduced testosterone levels. This can result in:

Lower sperm count

Reduced sperm motility (movement)

Poor sperm quality These factors can make conception more difficult.

Lifestyle habits associated with obesity—such as poor diet, lack of physical activity and stress—can further worsen reproductive health in men.

The good news: Weight loss can help

The relationship between weight and fertility is not one-sided. Doctors emphasise that even modest weight loss can lead to significant improvements.

In women, losing weight can help restore hormonal balance and improve ovulation. In men, it can enhance sperm quality and overall reproductive function.

“Getting back in shape can improve your chances of conceiving naturally or through treatment,” Dr. Jagne says.

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What couples can do Experts recommend adopting a sustainable and balanced lifestyle rather than quick fixes.

1. Focus on a balanced diet

Include:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Pulses and lentils

Lean proteins Avoid:

Processed foods

Sugary snacks and beverages

Excessive packaged or canned foods 2. Stay physically active

Regular exercise helps regulate hormones, improve metabolism and maintain a healthy weight. Even moderate activity like walking, yoga or strength training can make a difference.

3. Manage stress and sleep

Chronic stress and poor sleep can further disrupt hormones. Practices such as yoga, meditation and ensuring 7–8 hours of sleep daily are recommended.

4. Seek medical guidance

Couples planning pregnancy should consult a doctor for personalised advice. Early intervention can help identify and manage underlying issues.

Patience and consistency are key Weight loss and hormonal balance take time. Experts stress the importance of consistency, discipline and patience.

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Rather than focusing solely on the scale, couples should aim for overall health improvement, which in turn supports fertility.

Why this matters As infertility concerns grow, understanding modifiable factors like weight becomes crucial. Addressing obesity not only improves fertility outcomes but also ensures a healthier pregnancy and long-term well-being for both parents and child.