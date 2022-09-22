Obesity can be more than 1 type: Scientists on symptoms and subtypes2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 07:51 PM IST
- It has long been clear that there are at least three types of people when it comes to obesity
BMI or body mass index, which determine whether one is fit, fat or obese, isn't really a reliable marker of health outcomes. A new study reveals some obese people may never receive a disease diagnosis, while others in the “normal" BMI range could have a genetic predisposition to heart disease and other illnesses.