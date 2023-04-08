Obesity among Indians rose 50% between 2019 and 2022: Report2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 12:01 PM IST
- There has been an uptick in obesity diagnosis in those less than 45 years of age by 43% and by 60% in people over the age of 45
New Delhi: The prevalence of early risk factors like obesity and dyslipidemia or cholesterol irregularities have jumped 50% and 18% respectively between 2019 and 2022, as per an annual health report by Apollo Hospitals.
