Obstructive sleep apnoea is related to increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Professor Winfried Randerath, of the Bethanien Hospital at the University of Cologne, Germany, is head of the ERS specialist group on sleep disordered breathing and was not involved in the three studies. He commented: "These three studies show worrying associations between obstructive sleep apnoea and important diseases that affect survival and quality of life. The data support the relevance of sleep apnoea on cancer, venous thromboembolisms and mental health. While they cannot prove that OSA causes any of these health problems, people should be made aware of these links and should try to make lifestyle changes in order to reduce their risk of OSA, for instance, by maintaining a healthy weight. However, if OSA is suspected, definite diagnosis and treatment should be initiated. We look forward to further research that may help to clarify whether OSA may be causing some of the health problems seen in these studies."