Odia singer Geeta Patnaik dies at 73 after brain stroke: Warning signs doctors urge you not to ignore

Veteran Odia singer Geeta Patnaik died at the age of 73 after suffering a brain stroke, her family confirmed. She passed away on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, bringing renewed attention to the warning signs of stroke that doctors say should never be ignored.
According to her brother-in-law, Pradosh Patnaik, the singer fell ill while attending an event on Thursday and was initially admitted to Capital Hospital. Medical tests later confirmed that she had suffered a brain stroke. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared her dead on Sunday evening. Her last rites will be performed on Monday, PTI reported.
Patnaik’s death has sparked conversations beyond the loss to Odisha’s music fraternity, highlighting how suddenly a brain stroke can strike and why early recognition and rapid medical response are critical.
A brain stroke occurs when blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted—either due to a clot (ischaemic stroke) or the rupture of a blood vessel (haemorrhagic stroke). Dr Nikhil B in an interview with The Health Shots, explained that brain cells begin to die almost immediately due to lack of oxygen.
Experts said that the FAST rule is one of the most effective ways to identify early stroke symptoms and act in time:
Other symptoms that require urgent medical attention include:
While strokes often appear sudden, Doctors notes that nearly 80% are preventable with timely lifestyle and medical interventions. Key measures include:
Geeta Patnaik enjoyed a career spanning several decades and was widely admired for her collaborations with legendary Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty. She lent her voice to many popular songs, including Phur Kina Udigala Bani from the film Jajabar, leaving a lasting imprint on Odia music.
Condolences poured in from political leaders across parties. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on X, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist Geeta Patnaik. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to Odisha's music and culture. In this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, while praying to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul.”
Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said her melodious voice brought Odia music into every household and would be remembered forever. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan added, “The magic of her voice will continue to inspire generations to come.”
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.