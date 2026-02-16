Odia singer Geeta Patnaik dies at 73 after brain stroke: Warning signs doctors urge you not to ignore

Veteran Odia singer Geeta Patnaik died at the age of 73 after suffering a brain stroke, her family confirmed. She passed away on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, bringing renewed attention to the warning signs of stroke that doctors say should never be ignored.

According to her brother-in-law, Pradosh Patnaik, the singer fell ill while attending an event on Thursday and was initially admitted to Capital Hospital. Medical tests later confirmed that she had suffered a brain stroke. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared her dead on Sunday evening. Her last rites will be performed on Monday, PTI reported.

Advertisement

Also Read | Do these exercises to activate your nervous system before every workout

Patnaik’s death has sparked conversations beyond the loss to Odisha’s music fraternity, highlighting how suddenly a brain stroke can strike and why early recognition and rapid medical response are critical.

How dangerous is a brain stroke? A brain stroke occurs when blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted—either due to a clot (ischaemic stroke) or the rupture of a blood vessel (haemorrhagic stroke). Dr Nikhil B in an interview with The Health Shots, explained that brain cells begin to die almost immediately due to lack of oxygen.

Medical experts point to three major concerns: High risk of death: Stroke is the second leading cause of mortality worldwide.

Long-term disability: Survivors may experience paralysis, speech difficulties, memory loss or vision problems.

The ‘golden hour’: Treatment within the first 3 to 4.5 hours can be life-saving and may significantly reduce permanent brain damage. Warning signs of brain stroke you should not ignore Experts said that the FAST rule is one of the most effective ways to identify early stroke symptoms and act in time:

Advertisement

F – Face drooping: Sudden numbness or weakness on one side of the face

A – Arm weakness: Difficulty lifting one or both arms

S – Speech difficulty: Slurred or incoherent speech

T – Time to act: Rush to the nearest stroke-ready hospital immediately Other symptoms that require urgent medical attention include:

Sudden, severe headache with no known cause

Blurred or double vision

Dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

Sudden confusion or difficulty understanding speech

Doctors stress that ignoring or delaying response to these signs can drastically worsen outcomes. Can strokes be prevented? While strokes often appear sudden, Doctors notes that nearly 80% are preventable with timely lifestyle and medical interventions. Key measures include:

Keeping blood pressure under control

Managing diabetes effectively

Monitoring cholesterol levels

Quitting smoking and avoiding alcohol

Exercising regularly

Following a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables while limiting salt and sugar Remembering Geeta Patnaik Geeta Patnaik enjoyed a career spanning several decades and was widely admired for her collaborations with legendary Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty. She lent her voice to many popular songs, including Phur Kina Udigala Bani from the film Jajabar, leaving a lasting imprint on Odia music.

Advertisement

Condolences poured in from political leaders across parties. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on X, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist Geeta Patnaik. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to Odisha's music and culture. In this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, while praying to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul.”