Old drug repurposed for Schizophrenia could reap Alzheimer’s windfall
Summary
- Bristol-Myers’ newly approved schizophrenia treatment might be coming full circle.
The path to discovering a blockbuster drug is often unpredictable. A promising molecule might be overlooked for decades, only to regain attention when new scientific insights spark fresh interest from pharmaceutical companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more