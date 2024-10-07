Old drug repurposed for Schizophrenia could reap Alzheimer’s windfall

That explains why the absence of a black box warning in the FDA approval last month prompted enthusiasm on Wall Street for the treatment of Alzheimer’s symptoms. Given that the market for Alzheimer’s patients experiencing psychotic symptoms is in the millions, it could be just as large, if not larger, than the schizophrenia market. Evan Seigerman, an analyst at BMO, sees the Alzheimer’s indication for the drug overtaking schizophrenia. He estimates that Cobenfy will eventually garner $3.9 billion in annual Alzheimer’s sales in addition to $2.4 billion in sales for schizophrenia.