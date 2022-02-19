Pointing out that infections caused by Omicron can be mild or serious or even lead to death, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed a few things each individual can do to keep themselves protected. This comes at a time when over 75,000 COVID-related fatalities were reported in a single week globally.

The 6 things that t UN health agency has pointed out include - getting vaccinated, keeping a safe distance and avoiding crowds, wearing well-fitted masks, keeping indoor spaces ventilated, cleaning hands often, and covering your face while coughing or sneezing.

#COVID19 disease caused by Omicron can be mild or serious. For some people, symptoms can even lead to death.



Protect yourself:

-Get vaccinated

-Keep a safe distance & avoid crowds

-Wear a well-fitted mask

-Keep indoor spaces ventilated

-Clean hands often

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 19, 2022

Sounding another warning regarding the variant, WHO again said Omicron is not mild.

“It is less severe than Delta but we are still seeing significant numbers of hospitalisations of Omicron. We’re seeing significant numbers of deaths, as we’ve mentioned already. It is not the common cold, it is not influenza. We just have to be really careful right now."

The UN health agency said late on Tuesday in its weekly report on the pandemic that just over 16 million new COVID-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week.

The Western Pacific was the only region to report a rise in new weekly cases, an increase of about 19%, Southeast Asia reported a decrease of about 37%, the biggest drop globally. The number of deaths rose by 38% in the Middle East and by about one-third in the Western Pacific.

However, they pointed out that the decrease in the number of cases might be due the drop in the testing rate across the globe.

