Omicron BA.1 vs subvariant BA.2

It is already known that BA.2 spreads faster than BA.1, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the subvariant is more adept at evading vaccines. “BA.2 could be even worse than BA.1 — this was the fear," says Laith Abu-Raddad, an infectious-diseases epidemiologist at Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar in Doha and a co-author of the study, as quoted by the scientific journal Nature. The study, published on the preprint server medRxiv, has not yet been peer reviewed.