By now it's a known fact that Omicron BA.2 spreads faster than the previously identified subvariant BA.1. And recently a few studies have cited the stealth Omicron can cause as severe infections as Delta (However, they are yet to be peer-reviewed). Even though the threats possessed by the newly-identified subvariant is yet to be known, researchers are constantly studying it to understand its symptoms, severity and other critical factors. Here is all that you need to know.

What are the most common symptoms of Omicron BA.2?

Studies in the UK reveal (where stealth Omicron is already spreading at a high rate) that people infected with the sub-variant show gut-related symptoms.

"We know that this virus travels to different parts of the body. It's possible that Omicron or another variant is attacking the gut. And this would not be showing in the nose - so you could have a gut infection but not show up as positive," Tim Spector, ZOE Covid Symptom Study's Professor, told The Sun.

What are the patients experiencing?

On being infected, patients are complaining of six gut-related sicknesses -Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.

Previously, the Zoe COVID app had notified Diarrhoea as a symptom for COVID but catergorized it as a "less well-known" one.

“We’re still investigating what the increase in reports of gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, skipped meals and abdominal pain, which were prevalent with previous variants, means now since the increase doesn’t appear to be linked with those who test positive for Omicron," a study by Zoe had stated.

What are the symptoms that have been reported for Omicron?

So far as many as 25 symptoms have been reported by people who have been infected with it.

These include - Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat or hoarse voice, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, Diarrhoea, High temperature, Continuous cough, Back pain, A loss of appetite, Delerium, Heartburn, Bloating, Sleep paralysis, Skin rash, Night sweats, Covid tongue, Covid toes or fingers, Chest pain, Abdominal pain.

Experts suggest that Omicron patients are reporting a varied range of symptoms owing to vaccination status and the immunity acquired from previous infections.

What WHO said on Omicron subvariant BA.2?

World Health Organisation said that BA.2 is definitely more transmissible than BA.1 but the severity level of both the variants is the same. And, if there is another Omicron surge, then we will see more of BA.2 next time.

It has also cautioned that Omicron is not mild, though it might be milder than Delta.

