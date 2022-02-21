By now it's a known fact that Omicron BA.2 spreads faster than the previously identified subvariant BA.1. And recently a few studies have cited the stealth Omicron can cause as severe infections as Delta (However, they are yet to be peer-reviewed). Even though the threats possessed by the newly-identified subvariant is yet to be known, researchers are constantly studying it to understand its symptoms, severity and other critical factors. Here is all that you need to know.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}