Omicron BA.2 more than 50% COVID variant in US: CDC

After a massive surge in Asia and Europe, Omicron BA.2 sub-variant was estimated to be more than half of 54.9% of COVID variants circulating in the United States as of March 26, the US CDC said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, health experts stated despite the surge, a new wave of infections appears unlikely as overall infections are declining from January's record highs.

As of March 26, the seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID-19 cases was 27,895, up about 4% from a week earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said that although he does not expect a major surge, he would not be surprised to see a rise in cases owing to the increasing dominance of the BA.2 sub-variant.

Most people in the United States are now considered to be in low COVID transmission, according to new CDC guidelines introduced last month that emphasized hospital capacity over case counts.

The CDC estimates that BA.2 made up 39%, revised up from 34.9%, of circulating variants in the country for the week ended March 19, according to a CDC model that estimates proportions of circulating variants.

The CDC has in the past revised its estimates as it gets more data