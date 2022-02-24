Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

COVID can affect all our organs. From the lungs to the chest, it can also affect our nervous system, causing severe diseases like cardiac arrest and even vasculitis. Now, it is a well-known fact by now that the severity of the infection depends on one's immunity and the vaccination status. And the symptoms are so varied and distinct from one another, that it has become difficult to detect the ailment simply by the signs or symptoms. For example, recent studies have shown Omicron can also cause gut-related issues. Now, if you experience stomach ache how do you determine that it is not a stomach bug but COVID?

What are the gut-related issues experienced by patients? Recent studies have shown that several Omicron positive (especially Omicron BA.2) patients suffer from gut-related problems like Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.

What are the gut-related issues experienced by patients? Recent studies have shown that several Omicron positive (especially Omicron BA.2) patients suffer from gut-related problems like Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.

"We know that this virus travels to different parts of the body. It's possible that Omicron or another variant is attacking the gut. And this would not be showing in the nose - so you could have a gut infection but not show up as positive," Tim Spector, ZOE Covid Symptom Study's Professor, told The Sun.

However, even before the discovery of Omicron, several people complained of stomach aches when they contracted COVID. So this is not a new symptom, but it is ‘lesser known’.

How severe is the pain? Previously, a ZOE COVID Study said the pain is usually around the middle of the belly. One may also feel soreness around it. "When present, abdominal pains usually occur in the first few days of illness and, in most people, tend to go quite quickly (within one or two days)."

"In milder cases, abdominal pains usually appear alongside headaches and fatigue. They also tend to occur with a loss of smell and unusual muscle pains in adults. Abdominal pains can also sometimes happen alongside fever, a sore throat, and skipping meals across all age groups," study also says.

What are the symptoms that have been reported for Omicron? So far as many as 25 symptoms have been reported by people who have been infected with it.

These include - Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat or hoarse voice, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, Diarrhoea, High temperature, Continuous cough, Back pain, A loss of appetite, Delerium, Heartburn, Bloating, Sleep paralysis, Skin rash, Night sweats, Covid tongue, Covid toes or fingers, Chest pain, Abdominal pain.

However, the severity of the infection depends on the person's vaccination and immunity.