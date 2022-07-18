Omicron BA.5 is 10% of cases but mild, says NTAGI as jabs cross 2 bn

Omicron BA.5 is 10% of cases but mild, says NTAGI as jabs cross 2 bn2 min read . 12:26 AM IST
- Scientists in NTAGI and department of biotechnology said the prevalence of BA.4 sub-lineage is also increasing but much more slowly than BA.5
NEW DELHI :India on Sunday reached the landmark of administering 2 billion doses of covid-19 vaccines since the start of the nationwide rollout on 16 January last year.
“As per provisional reports till 1 pm today, a total of 2,00,015,631 doses have been administered across the country. This has been achieved through 2,63,26,111 sessions," the union health ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated called the vaccination drive “unparalleled in scale and speed".
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country and said “this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history".
The development came as government experts said the Omicron BA.5 sub-lineage, which is driving a surge in the US and Europe, has been detected in 10% of patients in India. But the symptoms are mild even though it has been in circulation for the last two months.
Scientists in NTAGI and department of biotechnology said the prevalence of BA.4 sub-lineage is also increasing but much more slowly than BA.5.
They said the most dominant sub-variant is BA.2, accounting for around 85% of cases, and its sub-lineage BA.2.38.
For the last one month, India has seen a steady surge in covid-19 cases, reporting more than 20,528 cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.
“At present, we do not have to worry because none of the Omicron variants have caused increased hospitalization or deaths. For example, in US and Europe BA.5 has become dominant but in India, it is here for almost more than two months and its prevalence is around 10% along with BA.4. It is not spreading faster. At the moment, 85% is BA.2 and its sub lineages and the dominant BA.2 sub-lineage is currently BA.2.38," Dr N. K. Arora, chairman, covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) said.
According to Johns Hopkins University’s covid-19 update, the US is currently seeing community transmission of BA.5.
“Nearly 20,000 new covid cases in a day for a country like India is very small. And many of them are still very localized. So, there is no cause for concern; it should be a cause for carefulness," said Rajesh Gokhale, secretary, department of biotechnology.
“As far as BA.5 is concerned, we have a couple of BA.5 sequences from patients who were hospitalized sometime back, but they were not severe cases and (had) no major symptoms. In my opinion, at present there is no serious cause for concern and that’s why the government also opened up free booster dose vaccination for all individuals above 18 years of age."
Gokhale appealed to people to continue following covid-19 appropriate behaviour, wear masks and complete their vaccination doses.
According to the health ministry, around 17,790 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. India has conducted more than 869 million covid tests so far, including 392,569 in the last 24 hours.