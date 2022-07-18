Omicron BA.5 is 10% of cases but mild, says NTAGI as jabs cross 2 bn

“At present, we do not have to worry because none of the Omicron variants have caused increased hospitalization or deaths. For example, in US and Europe BA.5 has become dominant but in India, it is here for almost more than two months and its prevalence is around 10% along with BA.4. It is not spreading faster. At the moment, 85% is BA.2 and its sub lineages and the dominant BA.2 sub-lineage is currently BA.2.38," Dr N. K. Arora, chairman, covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}