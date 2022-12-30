As we gear up for New Years' celebrations, Covid might play spoilsports. World Health Organisation has recently notified that over 500 omicron variants are currently circulating worldwide and owing to that, we are likely to see move Covid wave in the coming days. And, hence, many people are intrigued to understand which of the variants are now circulating in India and what are the symptoms associated with them.

