Omicron BF.7, XBB and other Covid variants are circulating in India. Check key symptoms here2 min read . 10:45 PM IST
Over 500 omicron variants are currently circulating worldwide and we are likely to see move Covid wave in the coming days
As we gear up for New Years' celebrations, Covid might play spoilsports. World Health Organisation has recently notified that over 500 omicron variants are currently circulating worldwide and owing to that, we are likely to see move Covid wave in the coming days. And, hence, many people are intrigued to understand which of the variants are now circulating in India and what are the symptoms associated with them.
Several Omicron variants are currently circulating in India and these include XBB, recombination of BA.2.75 and BJ.1., and BA.2.75, BQ.1, BA.2 (which was the dominant variant during January-February and cause a massive infection surge across the country)
Recently, the BF.7 variant, which is behind China's recent infection rise, has also been reported from the country.
As per official data, the dominant variants are XBB and BA.2.75.
XBB and its sublineages account for 56% of the COVID cases in the country. Key symptoms related to the variant are runny nose, sore throat, fever and headache.
Elaborating on the variant, INSACOG had said in an official statement earlier, "Modest increase in the spread of XBB in Singapore has been observed. However, there has been no report of increase in severity of disease or increase in hospitalization associated with these variants. Among the Indian patients the disease is mild like with other Omicron sub-lineages and no increase in severity is noted."
Meanwhile, BA.2.75 sub variant of the Omicron now accounts for 44% of the infections. However, it was one of the most circulating COVID variants for five months starting from July. Its symptoms include cough, cold, fever, congested nose, sore throat and fatigue.
The list has been collated by ZOE Healthy Study, which has keenly observed the symptoms of COVID from the initial phase and has been updating its list since then.
India recorded 243 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. With this, the country's cumulative tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,78, 158) and active cases have increased to 3,609, the ministry said.