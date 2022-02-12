Considering Omicron moves differently from other COVID variants, many factors are yet unknown, including chances of re-infection. Responding to concerns regarding whether someone can get infected with two subvariants of Omicron at the same time, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials said it is yet to be known.

Right now, the main question from everyone is, if I got BA.1, can I get BA.2? We don’t know yet, WHO's Dr. Abdi Mahamud said.

He further clarified WHO use 90 days between the two infections.

“So, we’re still just starting the period. So, if the question is related to if you got Omicron BA.1, can you get BA.2? We don’t know yet."

Why re-infection chances are high for COVID?

With other coronavirus variants, unfortunately, it wins or escapes with time. So, the body, when you get an infection, you have an immediate defence that’s called natural innate immunity and then you develop what we call the B cells and the T cells. The B cells produce immunoglobulins. You maintain those immunoglobulins for a certain time and then they go down after three to six months, the official explains.

When those immunities go down and you will get exposed, and that’s why we’ve been saying continue protecting because your immunoglobulins have gone down, your first line of defense has done down, you can get reinfected.

We know a lot about this virus but we don’t know everything and, quite frankly, the variants are the wildcard. We are tracking this virus in real time as it mutates, as it changes and we have an excellent group of people around the world who are working with us to do that, but this virus has a lot of room to move, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.