The Omicron variant of coronavirus is known to be immune evasive, hence, you can get infected even if you are vaccinated. However, experts have pointed you, the variant shows a wide range of symptoms that are distinct from one another, and this is mostly due to the vaccination and the immunity acquired from the previous infections. Here is all that you need to know about Omicron symptoms in case you are vaccinated:

What are common Omicron symptoms for the vaccinated? Several studies had hinted that the Omicron variant is not mild in nature, but it causes comparatively milder symptoms probably because a huge population today is vaccinated against the virus.

The common symptoms of the variant in case you are vaccinated include sore throat, runny nose, continues sneezing, cough, headache, muscle pain and nausea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the most common symptoms of Omicron BA.2? Studies in the UK reveal (where stealth Omicron is already spreading at a high rate) that people infected with the sub-variant show gut-related symptoms. On being infected, patients are complaining of six gut-related sicknesses -Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.

"We know that this virus travels to different parts of the body. It's possible that Omicron or another variant is attacking the gut. And this would not be showing in the nose - so you could have a gut infection but not show up as positive," Tim Spector, ZOE Covid Symptom Study's Professor, told The Sun.

What are the symptoms that have been reported for Omicron? So far as many as 25 symptoms have been reported by people who have been infected with it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These include - Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat or hoarse voice, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, Diarrhoea, High temperature, Continuous cough, Back pain, A loss of appetite, Delerium, Heartburn, Bloating, Sleep paralysis, Skin rash, Night sweats, Covid tongue, Covid toes or fingers, Chest pain, Abdominal pain.

Experts suggest that Omicron patients are reporting a varied range of symptoms owing to vaccination status and the immunity acquired from previous infections.

