Omicron doesn’t protect from reinfection, expert busts myth

While individuals infected with Delta are at risk to develop severe lung disease, Omicron infection causes less severe disease, mostly upper respiratory symptoms. The question arises whether rampant spread of Omicron could lead to mass immunization, accelerating the end of the pandemic, the study said adding, “…our results indicate that Omicron infection enhances preexisting immunity elicited by vaccines, but on its own may not induce broad, cross-neutralizing humoral immunity in unvaccinated individuals."