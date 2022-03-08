Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days: Study

Icatibant, sold as Firazyr by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, blocks a protein called bradykinin receptor b2 in the so-called kinin system. The protein is regulated by the ACE2 protein on cell surfaces, which the coronavirus uses as a gateway for infection. When the researchers analyzed nasal cells obtained from newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients, they found elevated levels of bradykinin receptor b2, which led them to wonder whether blocking that protein with icatibant could protect the airway-lining cells against the coronavirus. "To our surprise, icatibant effectively reduced viral load by more than 90% and protected cultured human airway cells from cell death upon SARS-CoV-2-infection," said Adam Chaker of the Technical University of Munich, whose team reported their findings on Saturday in the Journal of Molecular Medicine, Icatibant uses different biochemical pathways to protect the airways than steroids, the researchers found.