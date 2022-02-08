Vaccines are incredibly effective in preventing severe diseases but they don't prevent infections, a World health organisation (WHO) official said. However, it is still absolutely critical to get vaccinated, because it will save your life.

Maria Van Kerkhove, infectious disease epidemiologist, and COVID-19 technical lead at WHO also said, all pandemic ends, this pandemic will also end.

“Your risk of developing serious disease or needing hospitalisation from #Omicron is less compared to Delta. But that doesn’t mean that it’s a mild disease," explains @mvankerkhove of @who.



How dangerous is Omicron?

Your risk of developing a serious disease or needing hospitalisation from Omicron is less compared to Delta. But that doesn’t mean that it’s a mild disease.

It also means if you are infected with Omicron then your chances of needing hospitalization is less.

Why Omicron spread so fast?

We are seeing replication of Omicron in the upper respiratory tract and that is different from Delta and other variants including ancestral strains that replicated on the lower respiratory tract in the lungs. So these combinations of factors allowed the virus to spread so fast.

Can I catch Omicron if I am vaccinated?

Vaccines are incredibly effective in preventing severe diseases and deaths, but they don't prevent infection and they don't prevent all onward transmission.

It is still absolutely critical to get vaccinated because it will save your life, but it does not prevent all infections or transmission.

How can we stop the spread of Omicron?

For this, everyone needs to play their part in reducing the opportunity to get infected and to spread the virus.

There are a number of things that we can do like distancing, masking, improving ventilation, all of these layers of interventions can keep you and your loved ones safe.

