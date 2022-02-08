Omicron risks: Why vaccinated people are getting infected? WHO explains

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Your risk of developing a serious disease or needing hospitalisation from Omicron is less compared to Delta. But that doesn't mean that it's a mild disease, WHO official explained
Vaccines are incredibly effective in preventing severe diseases but they don't prevent infections, a World health organisation (WHO) official said. However, it is still absolutely critical to get vaccinated, because it will save your life.
Maria Van Kerkhove, infectious disease epidemiologist, and COVID-19 technical lead at WHO also said, all pandemic ends, this pandemic will also end.
Your risk of developing a serious disease or needing hospitalisation from Omicron is less compared to Delta. But that doesn’t mean that it’s a mild disease.
It also means if you are infected with Omicron then your chances of needing hospitalization is less.
Why Omicron spread so fast?
We are seeing replication of Omicron in the upper respiratory tract and that is different from Delta and other variants including ancestral strains that replicated on the lower respiratory tract in the lungs. So these combinations of factors allowed the virus to spread so fast.
Can I catch Omicron if I am vaccinated?
Vaccines are incredibly effective in preventing severe diseases and deaths, but they don't prevent infection and they don't prevent all onward transmission.
It is still absolutely critical to get vaccinated because it will save your life, but it does not prevent all infections or transmission.