With highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading at an alarming pace, experts say it's time to upgrade universal vaccine against the coronavirus disease - “the humble mask".

Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations, Medical Analyst Dr Leana Wen, visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, told CNN adding, “there is no place for them in light of Omicron."

What is the correct way to wear a mask?

Dr Wen pointed out, We need to be wearing at least a three-ply surgical mask.

“You can wear a cloth mask on top of that, but do not just wear a cloth mask alone."

Adding to it Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, said that cloth masks can filter large droplets.

India has so far recorded more than 430 cases of Omicron, which has 37 mutations – more than any other variant of coronavirus. Due to so many mutations, it is believed to be more resistant to existing vaccines.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said yesterday that WHO on 7 December said that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta which means, it has greater transmissibility.

Omicron cases double within 1.5-3 days, so we have to remain vigilant with covid appropriate behaviour, he further asserted.

Meanwhile, Centre preemptively advised States on 21st December -to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior.

(With inputs from agencies)

