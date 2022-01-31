The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron COVID variant is not only more transmissible than BA.1, but also more able to infect vaccinated people, including those who have taken booster doses, a new study has revealed. Worldwide, the BA.1 subvariant accounts for more than 98% of Omicron cases, but its close cousin BA.2 is dethroning the original strain in many countries.

The study was conducted by researchers at Statens Serum Institut (SSI), Copenhagen University, Statistics Denmark and Technical University of Denmark. However, it is yet to be peer-reviewed.

How contagious is BA.2 subvariant of Omicron?

"If you have been exposed to Omicron BA.2 in your household, you have 39% probability of being infected within seven days. If you instead had been exposed to BA.1, the probability is 29%," lead study author Frederik Plesner told Reuters adding that, which means BA.2 is around 33% more infectious than BA.1

So far, BA.2 cases have been registered from over 54 countries including India, United States, Britain, Sweden and Norway, but to a much lesser extent than in Denmark.

Can BA.2 Omicron subvariant infect the vaccinated?

BA.2 was relatively better than BA.1 at infecting vaccinated and booster-vaccinated people, indicating greater "immune evasive properties" of the subvariant, the study shows

But vaccines still played an important role, the study underlined, since both booster-vaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals were less like to get infected and transmit either subvariants, compared to those not vaccinated.

Preliminary analysis by SSI has shown that there is no difference in the risk of hospitalisation for BA.2 compared to BA.1.

Where has it spread?

More than 18,000 genetic sequences of BA.2 have been uploaded to GISAID, a global platform for sharing coronavirus data, according to data collected by Scripps Research labs. The strain has been detected in at least 54 countries.

“Thus far, we haven't seen it start to gain ground" in the US, said Dr Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas, which identified three cases as of earlier this week.

BA.2 Omicron subvariant dominant in 4 Indian states

In at least 4 states, the third COVID wave was led by the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

In Delhi, the BA.1 and BA.1.1 switch to BA.2 appears to have happened at end of December itself, while in Gujarat, BA.2 became dominant from at least the second week of January. In Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh too, BA.2 is the dominant strain, GISAID data reflects.

In Maharashtra, there “is almost a hodgepodge of all three important variants: Delta, Omicron BA.1/BA.1.1 and Omicron BA.2, it adds.

(With inputs from agencies)

