Omicron subvariant BA.2 explained: Experts list 3 reasons to worry about

The Omicron subvariant BA.2 is not only more contagious than the original strain but is also better at infecting the vaccinated, a new study has revealed. The subvariant has already been detected from 54 countries across the globe and as per reports, it has likely driven the third COVID wave in several states of the country including Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka. All that you need to know: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How fast the virus can spread? A study found an overall secondary attack rate of 39% in BA.2 infected households compared to 29% in BA.1 infected households. The study analyzed data gathered from 8,541 households in December and January in Denmark, where the new subvariant has become the dominant strain.

The study was conducted by Statens Serum Institute and scientists from the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark, and Technical University of Denmark. However, it is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The study was conducted by Statens Serum Institute and scientists from the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark, and Technical University of Denmark. However, it is yet to be peer-reviewed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can vaccines protect us? The researchers claimed there is evidence to support that BA.2 sub-variant has immune evasive properties. “When comparing BA.2 relative to BA.1 infected households, there was an increased risk of infection in BA.2 infected households regardless of the vaccination status of the potential secondary case, indicating inherent increased transmissibility of the BA.2 sub-variant," they said.

The study also found that unvaccinated BA.2 primary cases transmit the infection to a higher degree than BA.1 primary cases, to both vaccinated and booster-vaccinated household members. Meanwhile, vaccinated persons infected with BA.2, however, transmit less than vaccinated persons with BA.1, the researchers said.

Can one be re-infected by Omicron BA.2 if he had BA.1 earlier? Dispelling myths, another study suggested that mild cases of the Omicron BA.1 may not offer much protection against future infections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The production of neutralizing antibodies during an omicron infection appears related to the severity of the illness. The milder form of most omicron cases in vaccinated people may leave those who recover from them still vulnerable to existing virus and future variants that emerge, it said.

The study was University of California, San Francisco, that was published online before being peer-reviewed.

(With inputs from agencies)