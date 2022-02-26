Omicron symptoms: 14 sure-shot signs you should not ignore

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the 3rd year of the pandemic, Omicron has vastly changed the way we have been living with coronavirus. And this is mostly because of three reasons, the COVID variant spread faster than the previously identified ones, it shows immune escape properties, also its symptoms are much varied and quite distinct from one another. And, though it is difficult to identify the infection through its symptoms, there are a few signs that can be called unique for the Omicron variants. Here is all that you need to know:

What are the common symptoms for Omicron? As per the cases identified across the globe, most patients infected with Omicron suffer from 8 common signs which are close to regular common cold or a flu like symptoms.

And these Omicron symptoms include Scratchy throat, Lower back pain, Runny nose/congestion, Headache, Fatigue, Sneezing, Night sweats, Body aches.

And, in case you are suffering from any of these symptoms you should get tested immediately, urged Professor Tim Spector, Head of UK's ZOE symptoms study app.

What are the common symptoms for Omicron BA.2? Experts also suggest that people infected with recently identified Omicron BA.2 or stealth Omicron also suffer from gut-related syndromes.

"We know that this virus travels to different parts of the body. It's possible that Omicron or another variant is attacking the gut. And this would not be showing in the nose - so you could have a gut infection but not show up as positive," Tim Spector, ZOE Covid Symptom Study's Professor, told The Sun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And the symptoms include - Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.

Why these symptoms should not be ignored? World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested time and again that though Omicron is milder than the Delta variant, it is not a mild infection. Also, though it shows cold-like symptoms, it is not a common cold.

Transmission of the virus provides greater chances for new variants to emerge, which is all the more reason one should avoid getting infected, WHO pointed out.