One strange thing that has been noticed during the Omicron wave is that the patients infected with the COVID variant have been experiencing a wide range of symptoms distinct from each other. Moreover, with many patients reporting cold-like symptoms, the variant is extremely difficult to detect. Experts clarified there could be multiple reasons for it, from vaccination status to immunity acquired from previous infections. Read on to understand the list of 'mild' to 'worrying' signs, and why people are experiencing varied symptoms.

What were the symptoms reported during Omicron wave? Drawing an analysis, the Centre stated that sore throat was the predominant symptom reported by most patients during the Omicron wave. Other common signs include body ache, generalised weakness, fatigue, dry cough and fever. Many patients complained of severe headaches.

Fever along with upper respiratory tract infection was commonly seen among children between the age of 11 and 18 years.

Strangely, breathing difficulty and loss of smell or taste, which were predominant symptoms for other COVID variants, were not reported by too many patients during the Omicron wave.

Some uncommon symptoms: Diarrhoea, Stomach pains, Feeling sick (nausea), Loss of appetite, Skipping meals

Some symptoms to watch out for: Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, loss of speech or mobility, or confusion or chest pain.

Why Omicron patients are suffering from different symptoms? There could be many reasons for it. “The symptoms vary from person to person, depending on their vaccination status, immunity and a few other things," Centre said.

Recent studies have pointed out, the "milder" outcomes of infection from the Omicron variant might not be for its properties but likely because more and more people now have immunity against Covid-19. Hence, Omicron patients are suffering from symptoms distinct from each other.

Which age group was most affected during the Omicron wave? A slightly younger population having an average age of 44 years was infected more in this wave in comparison to the previous ones, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said last week.

In the earlier waves, the average age of the section of the population infected was 55 years, Bhargava added.

