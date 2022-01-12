As infections of the Omicron Covid-19 variant continue to spread around the world, there have been reports that symptoms of this variant are different from the other variants of SARS-CoV-2. Dr Sonam Solanki, consultant pulmonologist and bronchoscopist, Masina Hospital lists out the symptoms of Omicron which one should watch out for.

How do you know you are infected with Omicron variant

“The symptoms of omicron generally start with body ache, generalised weakness, fatigue, headache and fever in the initial days and eventually they might also develop a cough which is sometimes dry along with a cold where there is water from the nose, sneezing, etc. The cough is typically dry which resolves over the next few days. Most of the time i.e. in 80% of the patients, fever is resolving over the first 3 days and if not, then that becomes a sign of moderate to severe infection which needs close monitoring," said Dr Sonam Solanki.

She adds, isolating at the right time and preventing the spread of infection from yourself to your other family members is key. That is why using the rapid antigen is key and if the rapid antigen is negative and you are still symptomatically doing the RTPCR will assure that you do not miss any covid omicron cases and you ensure that you don’t end up spreading it to more people.

Even if you have to go out, be properly masked. When you have symptoms and you need to step out for whatever reason you have to be in an N95 mask, the doctor suggested.

"We know that the omicron infection is much more infectious than the other mutant which is why we have to be very cautious. It is very infectious that is why we need to be properly masked up in public spaces and in high-risk spaces like hospitals, medical facilities are very important. When you have symptoms and you need to step out for whatever reason you have to be in an N95 mask. A simple cloth or surgical mask may not suffice if you are symptomatic and coughing," Dr Sonam said.

India reported more than 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The country reported 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today.

According to a report in ANI, India is likely to witness a sharp spike in the number of cases in the coming days, however, following COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination could help contain the spread of the disease, noted a top health expert said.

