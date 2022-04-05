Omicron symptoms: How to identify whether it's cold or COVID

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With COVID situation stabilising and authorities withdrawing the curbs, people have started returning to normal life. However, it is to be noted that COVID is not over yet and with several variants circulating, including recombinant strains, the chances of catching the virus again cannot be ignored. So, in case you are suffering from cold-like symptoms, then don't take it too lightly, because it can be Omicron. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is to be noted here, experts have pointed out that patients catching Omicron usually report flu-like symptoms due to their vaccination status or immunity acquired from previous infections. And, the common notion that the Omicron variant is mild might be a ‘myth’.

8 Omicron symptoms that are similar to cold or flu… Cough, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, fever and sneezing - are the 8 Omicron symptoms that are flu-like. As per a study published in infectious disease and epidemiology journal, Eurosurveillance, quoted by Independent, people who have been vaccinated can suffer from these 8 flu-like symptoms in case they catch Omicron. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The study also said that cough, runny nose and fatigue were among the most common symptoms in the vaccinated individuals while sneezing and fever were least common.

How to distinguish symptoms? The best way to understand the difference is through the severity of the symptoms. In case it is cold, you might feel mild discomfort in your throat, while for COVID, you may suffer from other signs like fever, cough, fatigue, body pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and loss of smell and taste. These symptoms are unlikely if you just have a cold.

Plus as per, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the incubation time for COVID-19 ranges from 1-14 days, most commonly being around 5 days. For Omicron, experts say it's shorter i.e. 3 days. However, for a normal cold, it is typically between 1 and 3 days.

How to know whether it is Omicron or flu? In case you are suffering from these symptoms, you must get yourself tested, or self-isolate until the symptoms persist. This will only help curb the spread. According to the UK's ZOE symptoms study app, here are the symptoms that could indicate the presence of Omicron in the body.