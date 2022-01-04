While a lot remains unknown about the highly transmissible Omicron variant, experts have said that symptoms of the new strain are quite different from the classic signs of Covid-19 .

Apart from the three main symptoms of the Omicron variant, patients should seek urgent medical attention for the lesser-known signs of the strain appearing on the skin, lips and nails, reported The Mirror.

The American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has informed that people infected with the new super mutant strain of Covid-19 report a wide range of symptoms.

One such symptom of the virus occurs on the skin, lips and nails. The CDC warned that we should watch out for pale, grey or blue-coloured skin, lips or nail beds, depending on our skin tone, as this can indicate low levels of oxygen in the blood, the report added.

The health body also described these signs as “emergency warning signs" for which we should seek urgent medical care.

The symptoms could also include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, and the inability to wake or stay awake.

Other symptoms of Omicron variant:

Patients infected with Omicron show extreme tiredness. However, this is not limited to any age group. Young patients can also show extreme tiredness, as per chairperson of the South African Medical Association, Angelique Coetzee.

There is also no major drop in oxygen saturation levels. Drastic drop in oxygen saturation levels was seen among patients during the second wave of Covid-19 in India, for example.

Patients infected with the new strain have not reported loss of taste or smell, which are known symptoms in patients infected with other strains.

Omicron patients have, however, complained of "scratchy throat".

It's also expected that the symptoms of Omicron will resemble Delta's more than they differ from them.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.