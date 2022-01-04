This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2 min read.03:59 PM ISTAgencies
The American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has said that we should watch out for pale, grey or blue-coloured skin, lips or nail beds, depending on our skin tone, as this can indicate low levels of oxygen in the blood
While a lot remains unknown about the highly transmissible Omicron variant, experts have said that symptoms of the new strain are quite different from the classic signs of Covid-19.
Apart from the three main symptoms of the Omicron variant, patients should seek urgent medical attention for the lesser-known signs of the strain appearing on the skin, lips and nails, reported The Mirror.
The American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has informed that people infected with the new super mutant strain of Covid-19 report a wide range of symptoms.
One such symptom of the virus occurs on the skin, lips and nails. The CDC warned that we should watch out for pale, grey or blue-coloured skin, lips or nail beds, depending on our skin tone, as this can indicate low levels of oxygen in the blood, the report added.
The health body also described these signs as “emergency warning signs" for which we should seek urgent medical care.
The symptoms could also include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, and the inability to wake or stay awake.
Other symptoms of Omicron variant:
Patients infected with Omicron show extreme tiredness. However, this is not limited to any age group. Young patients can also show extreme tiredness, as per chairperson of the South African Medical Association, Angelique Coetzee.