Omicron symptoms or allergies: 3 times you should get tested for COVID

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the daily COVID count declining significantly, people started going out on a regular basis. However, the pandemic is far from over, especially with several new variants circulating. Now, many of the symptoms of Omicron are similar to cold, flu and allergies, hence, how do you distinguish between the two diseases. Hence, it is extremely necessary to remain cautious. And these are the three times, you should get tested for the infection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the daily COVID count declining significantly, people started going out on a regular basis. However, the pandemic is far from over, especially with several new variants circulating. Now, many of the symptoms of Omicron are similar to cold, flu and allergies, hence, how do you distinguish between the two diseases. Hence, it is extremely necessary to remain cautious. And these are the three times, you should get tested for the infection.

What are the common symptoms of Omicron and allergies? Some of the common symptoms of COVID are very similar to allergies, like cold and flu. These include - cough, headaches, tiredness, sore throat, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, runny or stuffy nose.

What are the common symptoms of Omicron and allergies? Some of the common symptoms of COVID are very similar to allergies, like cold and flu. These include - cough, headaches, tiredness, sore throat, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, runny or stuffy nose. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Why you should get tested? Even though the Omicron can cause mild symptoms, it can lead to serious health concerns that may bother you in the long run if it is not treated on time. The situation can be worse for kids and the elderly. To mitigate the risks associated with the disease, experts have listed three cases when you should get tested in the springtime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to distinguish symptoms? The best way to understand the difference is through the severity of the symptoms. In case it is cold, you might feel mild discomfort in your throat, while for COVID, you may suffer from other signs like fever, cough, fatigue, body pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and loss of smell and taste. These symptoms are unlikely if you just have a cold.

Plus as per, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the incubation time for COVID-19 ranges from 1-14 days, most commonly being around 5 days. For Omicron, experts say it's shorter i.e. 3 days. However, for a normal cold, it is typically between 1 and 3 days.

When are the 3 times you should get tested? If you have stepped outside and been to restaurants, theatres, public transport etc, and following which if you suffer such symptoms {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elderly people, kids and those who are immune-compromised are more prone to infectious diseases due to weak immune systems. Now, if you are planning to meet someone in this category then it is advised that you should get tested {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In case, the symptoms sustain for a long period.