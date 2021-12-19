Omicron Symptoms: Study identifies these ‘5’ top signs for new variant

Runny nose, headache, fatigue (either mild or severe), sneezing and sore throat are the top five symptoms reported by patients infected by Omicron COVID-19 variant, a Covid-19 symptom tracking study in the UK revealed.

Amid the outbreak of the new variant, hundreds of thousands of people in London were asked to report their symptoms to the app under the ZOE Symptom Tracking Study. An analysis of cases between December 3 and 10 showed that ‘predominantly’ cold-like symptoms - Runny nose, headache fatigue (either mild or severe), sneezing and sore throat - as the most common signs of the Omicron variant.

“In order to take a first look at the potential symptom profile of Omicron, this week ZOE conducted an initial analysis of symptom data from positive cases in London. London was selected due to the higher prevalence of Omicron compared to other regions," the report said

To compare Delta and Omicron, London data was selected from a week where Delta was dominant (03-10.10.2021) and compared to the most recent data (03-10.12.2021). This initial analysis found no clear differences in the early symptoms (3 days after test) between Delta and Omicron, it also added.

“As our latest data shows, Omicron symptoms are predominantly cold symptoms, runny nose, headache, sore throat and sneezing, so people should stay at home as it might well be COVID," Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Study noted and further added, “We are also seeing two to three times as many mild infections in people with boosters in Omicron areas as we do in Delta variant areas, but they are still very protective and a vital weapon."

Omicron to be dominant strain in the UK by Christmas

The epidemiologist further warned, Omicron is set to be the dominant strain in the UK by Christmas, and in the New Year cases could hit a peak higher than anything we’ve ever seen before.

In London cases have been rising rapidly, but this will likely slow down soon, as people change their behaviour, such as wearing face masks again, cancelling parties and working from home more, he pointed out as precautionary measures and further asserted, “Hopefully people now recognise the cold-like symptoms which appear to be the predominant feature of Omicron. These are the changes that will slow the spread of the virus."

