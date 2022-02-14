Omicron symptoms: Watch out for pain in these 2 spots

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Identifying Omicron from the usual symptoms is an impossible task. First, the patients infected with COVID variant do not show typical symptoms like cough, fever and loss of smell. Second, the patients show a wide range of signs that are quite distinct from one another. However, as more studies are being conducted on the variant, it is seen that most patients are complaining of severe pain in the legs and shoulders that can be called the tale-tell signs of Omicron.

What are the most common symptoms of Omicron? Several studies have revealed sore throat and body pain, especially in the shoulders and legs, as the main symptoms of Omicron.

What are the most common symptoms of Omicron? Several studies have revealed sore throat and body pain, especially in the shoulders and legs, as the main symptoms of Omicron.

UK-based coronavirus tracker ZOE COVID app has said in a study that people suffering from the COVID variant also complain of runny nose, headache, fatigue (mild or severe), sneezing

How severe is the pain? The pain can be persistent and can keep bothering you till you recover from the disease fully. Patients suffer from numbness and weakness in the legs. Many also complain of stiffness and numbness of the shoulder.

Why are the patients suffering from severe pain? Experts explain that myalgia, i.e. muscle pain, is a common symptom of any viral infection and Omicron cannot be an exception.

However, in case of Omicron, since more and more patients have been complaining of the same symptoms, it can be due to several reasons. This can be due to inflammatory mediators or because the variant is affecting the musculoskeletal system more than the other variants. When the virus attacks the musculoskeletal system, the patients suffer from severe pain in the joints, bones and ligaments.

What are other symptoms of Omicron? The study by ZOE COVID app has also revealed that several Omicron patients are also complaining of symptoms like gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, skipped meals and abdominal pain.

Reasoning why the patients are suffering from a wide range of symptoms, that are milder than the symptoms during previous waves, the study revealed that this is due to the fact that a huge portion of the population is now vaccinated or have gained immunity from the previous variant.