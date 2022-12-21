3 cases of Omicron variant behind China's Covid surge detected in India2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 05:02 PM IST
Omicron BF.7, the variant that is causing the current surge in China, has been also been detected in India, official sources said Wednesday. As per the data, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha. The first case was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.