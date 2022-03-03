Omicron variant more lethal than seasonal flu, lifting curbs dangerous: Study

According to a report in Bloomberg, the case fatality rate of omicron in Japan, based on cumulative excess deaths and the number of infections since January, was about 0.13%, according to an analysis by scientists who advise the country’s health minister. While that is significantly lower than the 4.25% case fatality rate from earlier in the outbreak, it’s still higher than the 0.006% to 0.09% seen with seasonal flu, they said.