‘Omicron, variants dominant in India’

10:25 PM IST
- BA.2 and its descendent lineages have been found over the last week in different parts of India
NEW DELHI :The Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG) on Sunday said that Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India. BA.2 and its descendent lineages, in particular, BA.2.75, have been mostly found over the last week in different parts of India.
The incidence of BA.5 has decreased in the last few weeks. Any surge in hospitalization or disease severity has not been observed during this period, stated the latest INSACOG bulletin dated 12 September.
INSACOG is a consortium of 54 laboratories to monitor the genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2 functioning jointly under the observation of the health ministry and department of biotechnology.
The INSACOG bulletin said that the number of new weekly cases decreased by 12% during the last week compared to the previous week.
“The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 5%, as compared to the previous week. Omicron is the most abundant variant of concern (VoC) circulating worldwide, accounting for 99.4% of sequences reported globally. BA.5 Omicron descendent lineages continue to be dominant globally, with an increase in weekly prevalence from 84.8% to 86.8%," stated the bulletin adding that the prevalence of BA.4 descendent lineages, including BA.4.6, decreased during last week.
The INSACOG bulletin further stated that the prevalence of BA.2 descendent lineages (BA.2.X) remained constant last week. BA.2.75, an Omicron descendent lineage under monitoring, still shows a relatively low prevalence globally. However, several countries have observed recent increasing trends.