Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Science / Health /  Omicron vs Delta: Animal study reveals impact on lungs

Omicron vs Delta: Animal study reveals impact on lungs

The researchers examined differences in symptoms in hamsters separately infected with the Omicron and the Delta variants.
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST ANI

  • Omicron vs Delta: The group said that its studies with the hamsters show that the Omicron variant is less pathogenic and has a lower ability to proliferate than the Delta variant.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

TOKYO : Studies conducted by a group of international researchers on Monday said that the COVID-19 variant Omicron causes less severe symptoms in the lungs of hamsters than the Delta variant.

TOKYO : Studies conducted by a group of international researchers on Monday said that the COVID-19 variant Omicron causes less severe symptoms in the lungs of hamsters than the Delta variant.

The researchers examined differences in symptoms in hamsters separately infected with the Omicron and the Delta variants, reported NHK World.

The researchers examined differences in symptoms in hamsters separately infected with the Omicron and the Delta variants, reported NHK World.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

They said that, three days after becoming infected, the hamsters with the Omicron variant had much smaller amounts of the virus in their lungs than those with the Delta variant.

The group said that its studies with the hamsters show that the Omicron variant is less pathogenic and has a lower ability to proliferate than the Delta variant.

Kawaoka Yoshihiro is one of the leaders of the group. He is a project professor at the University of Tokyo's Institute of Medical Science. The findings were released in the science journal Nature, reported NHK World.

They also said that the CT images show that there were cases in which animals with the Delta variant developed pneumonia, like some human COVID patients.

But they found that those with the Omicron variant had only mild inflammation in the lungs, reported NHK World.

The researchers said that some of the hamsters with the Omicron variant died under certain circumstances.

Even though the symptoms are milder, the researchers are still urging people to be vigilant, especially elderly people and those with weak immune systems. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!