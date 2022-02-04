Omicron vs Delta: Animal study reveals impact on lungs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
They said that, three days after becoming infected, the hamsters with the Omicron variant had much smaller amounts of the virus in their lungs than those with the Delta variant.
The group said that its studies with the hamsters show that the Omicron variant is less pathogenic and has a lower ability to proliferate than the Delta variant.
Kawaoka Yoshihiro is one of the leaders of the group. He is a project professor at the University of Tokyo's Institute of Medical Science. The findings were released in the science journal Nature, reported NHK World.
They also said that the CT images show that there were cases in which animals with the Delta variant developed pneumonia, like some human COVID patients.
But they found that those with the Omicron variant had only mild inflammation in the lungs, reported NHK World.
The researchers said that some of the hamsters with the Omicron variant died under certain circumstances.