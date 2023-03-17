Omicron XBB.1.5 variant highly transmissible and infectious, Lancet study shows3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 04:20 PM IST
- The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants.
A study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases has stated that the subvariant of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, XBB.1.5, is highly transmissible and infectious. As per the study, the researchers at the University of Tokyo in Japan found that the relative effective reproduction number (Re) of XBB.1.5 was 1.2-fold greater than that of the parental XBB.1. This indicates that an individual with the XBB.1.5 variant could infect 1.2 times more people than someone infected with XBB.1 variant.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×