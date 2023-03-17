Omicron XBB.1.5 variant highly transmissible and infectious, Lancet study shows

A study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases has stated that the subvariant of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, XBB.1.5, is highly transmissible and infectious. As per the study, the researchers at the University of Tokyo in Japan found that the relative effective reproduction number (Re) of XBB.1.5 was 1.2-fold greater than that of the parental XBB.1. This indicates that an individual with the XBB.1.5 variant could infect 1.2 times more people than someone infected with XBB.1 variant.

