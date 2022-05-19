First case of BA.4 Omicron variant detected in India

“Omicron virus is very unstable virus become it has 15 mutations, whereas in Delta we did not see much mutations. Omicron is continuing to evolve and whatever we are seeing is sub-lineages of Omicron. BA.4 and BA.5 is coming from same lineage, but we are already protected, however, we should not lose our guards. In most of the European countries we are seeing a surge in BA.4 and BA.5 because they have not seen the Omicron wave in the past. This is a highly transmissible variant," said Raman GangaKhedkar, Senior scientist and former head of epidemiology and senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).